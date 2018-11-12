New by-laws to give Sarawak councils more bite against rabies from Dec 1

Sarawak Veterinary Services Department personnel puts down a puppy showing symptoms of being infected by rabies virus in Kampung Lebor, Gedong, Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 12 — The Sarawak government will enforce new dog licensing by-laws to combat the spread of the current rabies outbreak, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said today.

He said the Local Authorities (Dog Licensing and Control) By-laws 2018 will come into force on December 1, replacing the dog licence by-laws of the 26 local authorities.

“This is to ensure uniformity in dog licensing and control,” he said in his winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly here.

Under the by-laws, he said a fine of RM5,000 will be imposed on any person who keeps a dog without a licence.

Dr Sim said any person who obstructs council officers from carrying out their duties is liable to be fined RM1,500, or six months’ imprisonment, or both upon conviction in court.

He said since the rabies outbreak in June last year about 11,000 stray dogs have been removed by the local councils.

Dr Sim said that the state Health Department’s laboratory confirmed 13 human rabies cases, 12 of whom have died from the disease.

Up to the end of last month, he said 11 out of 13 administrative divisions of Sarawak have been declared as rabies outbreak areas under the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

“A total of 20,127 cases of animal bites from the outbreak areas has been reported to the state Health Department since April 1 last year.

“Out of this number, 5,557 cases of high-risk bites have received human anti-rabies vaccination,” he said.

Dr Sim said Sarawak can be declared free of rabies if there are no cases of the disease for a period of least two years.