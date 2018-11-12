RM20m allocated for mosque construction in Penang since 2008, says state rep

A mosque helper carries out maintenance work on the Tanjung Bungah floating mosque in George Town February 12, 2014. — Picture by K.E. Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — More than RM20 million was allocated by the Penang state government for the construction of mosques and suraus in five districts in the state since it administered Penang in 2008 until today.

The State Assemblyman (Adun) for Pengkalan Kota from Pakatan Harapan, Gooi Zi Sen said the large allocation has denied allegations and claims that the Penang state government purportedly ignored and neglected the role of the Islamic religion.

“Based on the facts that I received, the allocation (RM20 million) proves that the state government does not neglect the Islamic religion as the official religion of the federation,” he said at a media conference at the lobby of the State Legislative Assembly Building, here today.

Earlier, during the oral question and answer session, the Penang Deputy Chief Minister 1 Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman when replying Gooi’s question said 14 mosques and three suraus had been built in the state within a period of 10 years.

“Among the mosques built were the Masjid Jamek Al-Munauwar Kelawei in the Timur-Laut district and Masjid Jamek Tasek Gelugor in 2012.

In addition, the state government also built the Masjid Qaryah Lahar Tabut in Seberang Perai Utara and Masjid Jamek Sungai Acheh, Seberang Perai Selatan in 2014 and the latest this year was the construction of the Masjid Kubang Ulu in the district of Seberang Perai Tengah,” he said. — Bernama