‘Musical fountain’ project goes through special committee on costs

A boatman paddles his water taxi on the Sarawak river in Kuching, on April 8, 2017. ― AFP pic

KUCHING, Nov 12 — The cost of the RM31-million Darul Hana Musical Fountain located on the riverbank of Sungai Sarawak has been tabled and gone through a special committee on costs chaired by the state financial secretary.

Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip said the project was implemented through the design-and-build method and complied with the Standard Operating Procedures of Kuching City Hall and the Local Authorities Financial Regulations 1997.

He said it was shocking that the state assemblyman for Pending, Violet Yong, claimed the project could be completed at a cost of only RM5 million if it was done through open tender.

“The state government is willing to share the design with the Yang Berhormat to implement the musical fountain at a cost of RM5 million if she is really confident, she can complete the project according to the specifications... she is welcome to it,” he said.

Talib was speaking when winding-up the debate on the Supplies Bill 2019 for his ministry at the Sarawak State Assembly sitting here today.

Talib said the project was very complex and needed special expertise with the scope of the project including supervision costs over two years’ and five years’ design guarantee.

He gave the example of the Dubai Fountain in United Arab Emirates which was built in 2009 at a cost of RM910 million or US$218 million.

“The Musical Fountain operates on the latest technology with a fountain with a width of 100 metres, 372 special nozzles which can spray water up to 60 metres and a cascade fountain of 25 metres,” he said.

Commenting on the solar hybrid project issue to supply electricity supply to rural schools in Sarawak, he said it involved a private company, Jepak Holdings.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was looking into the issue and several witnesses had been called to give their statements.

“So, claims that there are efforts to cover the case are merely accusations meant to through a bad light on the good image of the state government,” he said. — Bernama