Not wrong for Azmin to announce win, says Zuraida

Zuraida said it is not wrong for Azmin to announce his victory although the results are not official yet. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 12 — It is not wrong for Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to announce his victory of retaining his post as PKR deputy president although the results are not official yet, says PKR Wanita chief, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“Before this, the other party had announced his win in several divisions here and there although the PKR elections were still going on.

“So, what’s wrong with him (Azmin) announcing his win and thanking his supporters for their support,” she said in response to certain parties questioning Azmin’s action.

Zuraida, who is also housing and local government minister, was earlier asked by reporters on the matter after opening the Tun Fatimah Hashim Women’s Leadership Conference, here, today.

According to the final unofficial results uploaded onto the ‘Keadilan Elections 2018’ Twitter account, Azmin has so far garnered 70,550 votes against his challenger Rafizi Ramli’s 66,594 votes.

PKR election committee (JPP) chairman, Datuk Rashid Din was today reported as saying that Azmin “has not won, but leading” as the vote counting was not over yet while the results in three divisions — Tawau, Pensiangan and Julau — were still on hold.

Zuraida said several weaknesses including in the areas of membership registration, voter registration and setting up of branches, detected during the party elections, must be rectified fast.

On another note, Zuraida said her ministry was considering introducing a guideline requiring new buildings to provide women-friendly facilities.

Till now, she said, the ministry did not a comprehensive policy for the construction of public buildings which required the provision of a surau, breastfeeding room and parking area specially for women. — Bernama