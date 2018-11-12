MAHB registers 0.5pc increase in passenger movement in Oct

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) Managing Director Datuk Badlisham Ghazali at a media briefing on Malaysia Airports’ Business Update and 2018 Outlook January 5, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports, including the Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Istanbul, posted a 0.5 per cent increase to 10.69 million passenger movements in October compared with 10.64 million in the previous corresponding period.

The airport operator said international traffic recorded 5.07 million passenger movements, a year-on-year increase of 2.2 per cent, while domestic passenger movements decreased 1.0 per cent to 5.62 million passenger movements compared to October 2017.

“The latent demand for air travel at airports in Malaysia has shown some weakness from September 2018. This is increasingly evident from the declining load factors experienced in both domestic and international sectors,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

MAHB said that overall performance of passenger movements at Malaysia airports was also partly affected by airlines route restructuring with airlines offering more direct international connectivity from its wholly-owned subsidiary, Malaysia Airports Sdn Bhd’s airports, bypassing the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

On a last 12-month basis, the total MAHB network of airports registered a 4.4 per cent growth with 132.33 million passengers, the highest volume passengers handled to-date was also recorded in September 2018.

Overall aircraft movements increased 4.1 per cent with international and domestic aircraft movements recording an increase of 3.3 per cent and 4.6 per cent respectively over October 2017.

Despite the lower passenger movements in October 2018, there was a double-digit passenger growth in sectors including Adelaide, Bangalore, Bangkok, Batam, Brisbane, Cam Ranh, Chengdu, Fuzhou, Honolulu, Jeddah and Narita.

About 13 airlines registered double-digit growth in October 2018 for international passenger movements such as Air Mauritius, Indonesia AirAsia, Saudi Arabian, Shanghai Airlines and Tiger Airways.

Moving forward, MAHB anticipated some challenges for the usual growth momentum, for example, the increase in oil prices may affect airlines and ultimately passenger traffic in the medium and long term.

“The uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade tension, International Monetary Fund’s downward revision of gross domestic product (GDP) and Malaysia’s own lower GDP are challenging factors for air travel,” it added. — Bernama