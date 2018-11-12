Rashid: Azmin in the lead, but yet to be declared outright winner

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (right) and Rafizi Ramli at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya on September 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — PKR central election committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Rashid Din said Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has taken the lead, but yet to win the race for the party deputy president post.

“He (Azmin) is indeed leading, but yet to win,” Rashid said this when asked to comment on the victory announcement made by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s camp in the race for deputy president post yesterday.

Rashid, when contacted by Bernama, said the vote-tallying process for the elections still pending due to thousands of ‘undi ragu’ (doubtful vote) had yet to be included and also the delay of the results of three divisions, namely, Tawau, Pensiangan and Julau.

“He (Azmin) is indeed leading, so the word ‘wins’ should be replaced with ‘leads’, as the vote-tallying process has yet to conclude, there are still lot more works for us (JPP) to do, the final decision will only be obtained after all ‘undi ragu’ being processed,” he said.

Rashid, however, did not give details on the number of ‘undi ragu’.

According to the website https://www.pemilihankeadilan2018.com, thus far, only six states have the final results, namely, Penang, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Federal Territories.

Yesterday, Mohamed Azmin’s camp announced that the economic affairs minister had defeated former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and won the deputy president post in the party elections.

According to the unofficial final results uploaded on Pemilihan Keadilan 2018 Twitter account, Mohamed Azmin garnered 70,550 votes while Rafizi received 66,594 votes.

Meanwhile, Rashid said the vote-tallying process of all ‘undi ragu’ and the elections results of several divisions would be completed before the PKR National Congress 2018 to take place from 16 to 18. — Bernama