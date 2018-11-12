Cartoonist Zunar sues IGP, govt over confiscated artwork

Zunar filed the suit at the Penang High Court Registrar’s office here today through Messrs Amareson & Meera. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — Cartoonist Zulkiflee SM Anwarul Haque or Zunar today filed a suit against an investigating officer, the inspector-general of police and the Government of Malaysia over the seizure of 10 of his artworks in an exhibition at Kompleks Tun Abdul Razak (Komtar) two years ago.

In the suit, Zunar who was present in court named senior investigating officer in the Penang Timur Laut Crime Investigation Division ASP Rusli Tipu as the first defendant, the inspector-general of police and the Government of Malaysia as the second and third defendants.

The cartoonist said the defendants (and/or their agents) had on November 26, without reasonable cause or intent, raided an exhibition in Komtar and confiscated 10 panels of his artwork and forcefully detained him.

He is seeking the return of the 10 confiscated panels of his artwork, RM380,000 in aggravated damages for insulting him and harming his reputation. — Bernama