Bukit Kukus probe may take more than a month to complete, says Penang deputy chief minister

Pinang Tunggal Assemblymen Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the press in George Town November 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — Investigations into the fatal landslide at Bukit Kukus may take more than a month to complete, said Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman.

He said the special committee set up by the state exco to investigate the incident held its first hearing last week.

“Due to various factors and more people whom we intend to talk to, the investigation may take more than a month to complete,” he said when met outside the state legislative assembly today.

He said the committee has spoken to the parties directly involved such as the contractor, consultant engineer, checking consultant and Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Nine foreign workers were killed in the landslide on October 19 at the construction site of MBPP’s Bukit Kukus paired road project.

After the first hearing, Zakiyuddin said the committee intends to call other related government agencies that were not in the committee.

“We want to invite them to come and give their views on the incident,” he said.

He confirmed that one or two representatives from non-governmental organisation (NGO), Penang Forum, will also be invited to one of the committee’s hearings.

“They have been very vocal about this issue, so we want to give them a chance to present their views,” he said.

He said the second hearing will likely be held next week as the state legislative assembly is being held this week.

Zakiyuddin said the committee will report all of its findings to the state executive council.

“The findings will include the cause of the incident as well as those responsible and we will also submit recommendations to prevent this from happening again,” he said.

He added that the committee will look into all aspects of the incident, including the safety measures required for any hill slope development.

He believed that the state government will make the findings public once it is tabled with the state exco.