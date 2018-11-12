South Korean firm to build RM1.6b hospital in Melaka, state assembly told

A high-tech, integrated private hospital costing RM1.6 billion will be built in Melaka by through an investment from a South Korean company, the Melaka State Assembly was told today. — Malay Mail file pic

MELAKA, Nov 12 — A high-tech, integrated private hospital costing RM1.6 billion will be built in Melaka by through an investment from a South Korean company, the Melaka State Assembly was told today.

State Industry, Trade and Investment Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen said the hospital complex would also house an accommodation for families or patients seeking treatment and a shopping mall.

He said officials from the company would make a follow-up visit soon to identify the location for the project.

“My recent visit to South Korean, on behalf of the state government was fruitful as a leading South Korean private company with medical expertise expressed interest in investing in Melaka.

“The project will be beneficial to the people in various aspects, including the economy, and about 1,000 jobs will be created, especially in the medical field, hospitality and business,” he said when responding to a question from Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor).

Mohd Rafiq said local contractors would also be given opportunities to develop various infrastructures for the project.

On investment, he said the state clinched investments worth RM400 million since Pakatan Harapan took over the reins on May 17 and none of foreign investors withdrew or terminated their agreements because of the state government’s open and investor-friendly policies. — Bernama