Tengku Amir is still FAS president, says Hamidin

Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (centre) speaks during a news conference in Shah Alam November 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Football Association of Selangor (FAS) president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah is still the president of the Football Association of Selangor (FAS), according to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Amin.

Speaking at the Palace of the Golden Horses, where the first ‘President’s Initiative’ meeting took place between state football associations (FAs) and FAM, Hamidin clarified FAM’s stance on the matter that saw a breakaway faction in the FAS hold an EGM last Thursday without the consent of Tengku Amir, who is the Raja Muda of Selangor.

The said EGM was disputed by Tengku Amir who called for a press conference at Istana Mestika on Saturday afternoon to rebuke the faction’s actions.

“The issues within FAS were discussed today and I can say confidently that Tengku Amir is the legitimate president of FAS regardless of what’s happening,” Hamidin told members of the press.

“I told all the state FAs that they must abide by the statutes. In case of any disputes that requires a decision to be made, it’s up to the sports commissioner, Datuk Zaiton Othman, to take the necessary steps.

“This is because all the affiliates who come under the state FAs must be vetted by the sports commissioner’s office. We at FAM are the parent body and any validity pertaining to documents, validity of said documents and adherence to rules and regulations fall under the sports commissioner’s office.”

FAM is working hard to promote their 12-year development plan dubbed F:30 and the meeting with the top echelons of football was to explain in detail the roadmap that it has set in motion.

Tengku Amir, who was in attendance, was asked what he thought of the roadmap.

“I think the most important thing about this roadmap is the development aspect,” said the 27-year-old.

“There’s a key point there where we focus on youth and enable teams, coaches and referees. It’s not just focused on the first team, but also takes a holistic view when it comes to development. That’s the key aspect of this roadmap and that’s great.”

The F:30 roadmap is broken into three main pillars: Management and administration, football development and competition development. FAM affiliates may apply for financial grants and technical support and services as well as management training starting 2019.