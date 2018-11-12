‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ can’t break free from Malaysian censors

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — Malaysians are livid with censors for cutting a whopping 24 minutes from Bohemian Rhapsody, a biopic on Freddie Mercury, frontman of British rock band Queen.

Among the scenes which were removed was the music video of I Want to Break Free — the band’s 1984 hit song — and the scene where Freddie Mercury explains to his spouse, Mary Austin, that he is bisexual.

The film directed by Dexter Fletcher and Bryan Singer was given a 134-minute runtime in the United States and United Kingdom with a PG-13 rating, but Malaysia’s version had a runtime of 110 minutes with an 18 rating.

Malaysians were quick to point out that the scenes which were trimmed by the Malaysian Film Censorship Board were largely of a homosexual nature and affected the movie’s plot.

They added the cuts affected the storyline and advised locals to catch the film elsewhere or wait for it to be available on Netflix.

Disclaimer for watching #BohemianRhapsody in Malaysia: they cut out ALL the gay scenes thus leaving out HUGE PLOT HOLES.



I watched it in both Singapore & Malaysia & I realise you won’t fully understand if you watch it in Malaysia. Recommend to watch someplace else!! — MalayVines™ (@MalayVines) November 9, 2018

In Malaysia the runtime for Bohemian Rhapsody is 110 minutes with an 18+ rating while in the rest of the world it's 134 minutes with a PG-13 rating. We straightwashed an already straightwashed movie and it's still not appropriate. — Asaad (@asaadahmedd) November 5, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody made me cry buckets but a big SCREW YOU to Malaysia for cutting out Freddie admitting he’s gay to his fiancée despite the fact the film majorly explored his sexuality but okAY also there was so much sexual tension but most IMPORTANTLY the music!!!! I honestly- pic.twitter.com/iPKg9WHeUR — safiya (@danisafiya) November 11, 2018

Bohemian Rhapsody scenes were cut by more than 20 mins in Malaysia?? Dah lah 18+!!!😡😡 Are there any important plots that I missed out?? — OB (@KikIkhwan98) November 10, 2018

Dia macam sia2 beli tiket sebab 18sx tapi tgok movie macam budak tadika, patutla marah benar nak bagi budak 18 tahun mengundi, orang umur 40 pon kerajaan cakap xmatang lagi hahahahahahaha https://t.co/BonO1pYGrs — Khairul Anuar 🇲🇾 | SAYANG'18 💗 (@MH_KhaiNuar) November 12, 2018

Ah and i thought the scene whereby Freddie mad about mtv banning their "i wanna break free" music video is a tribute for those that actually knows the music video.



Apparently malaysia cut the whole scene. https://t.co/2Lp309RZC9 — makrof (@KyonKusanagi) November 12, 2018

IMO if a movie is already rated 18 then they shouldn’t do any censoring/cutting at all. Since its already stated that its for adults only, then they should be able to show the adult content. https://t.co/mnM5uj5jQO — شاكيناه (@_nsyakinah) November 12, 2018

The film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury hit an eight-day total of US$77.265 million (RM323.39 million) in the box office worldwide as of yesterday.

The US$55 million movie also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello and Aidan Gillen.

It tells the tale of the band’s meteoric rise to the top, their iconic songs, sound and Mercury’s life.

The film generally received positive reviews, but many elements concerning Mercury’s personal life were rushed through, including his relationship with his parents and his early homosexual feelings.

The film also showed Mercury approaching his band to ask for forgiveness after he learned he had HIV/AIDS prior to their historic Live Aid performance in 1985, but according to his partner Jim Hutton, Mercury was only diagnosed in April 1987.