Afghanistan beefs up forces in Hazara areas amid heavy fighti

The Taliban has resisted peace overtures. — Reuters pic

GHAZNI, Nov 12 — Afghan forces stepped up ground and air offensives against the Taliban in two Hazara-dominated districts today, as protesters in Kabul called for better protection of the minority ethnic group.

Additional highly-trained special forces have been deployed to Jaghori and Malistan in the southeastern province of Ghazni where Hazara pro-government fighters and Afghan troops are battling the Taliban.

Fighting in the area has been ongoing since Wednesday, fanning fears that the violence could be rooted in ethnic or sectarian differences.

The total number of casualties is not clear, but provincial police spokesman Ahmad Khan Sirat told AFP earlier that militants had killed 15 civilians and 10 members of the special forces on Sunday.

Afghan Army chief of staff General Mohammad Sharif Yaftali on Monday confirmed to reporters that special forces had suffered casualties, but he would not provide further details.

“We have sent more reinforcements to Jaghori and Malistan districts,” Yaftali said, including 40 intelligence officers and 35 members of the security forces.

“As part of a bigger plan we are also sending more ground forces and will soon start a big operation in Ghazni.”

US Forces also have launched air support over the restive region, including aerial surveillance to assist Afghan efforts to find and attack Taliban fighters.

The Taliban claimed its fighters had taken control of Malistan district centre, killing 11 members of the special forces and 31 “other soldiers”.

But Yaftali said the militants had been pushed back three to four kilometres (1.9 to 2.5 miles) from the district centre after a night of “fierce” fighting.

“We bombed enemy positons, killing 17 of them,” he said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters including university students took to the streets of Kabul on Sunday night and were still demonstrating on Monday, demanding reinforcements and air strikes to quell the violence.

“We have no news from our people living there,” Asif Ashna, one of the protesters, said in a Facebook live broadcast.

“If the government’s duty is to protect the lives of the people then why have they not taken any measures in the past week?”

Protester Ishaq Anis told AFP that security forces should be permanently based in Jaghori and Malistan to prevent “further attacks against Hazara people”.

Most Hazaras belong to the Shiite branch of Islam. The Taliban, which are Sunni and largely ethnic Pashtuns, have been accused of committing human rights violations against the group during their oppressive 1996-2001 rule.

Hazaras have long criticised the government for failing to protect them from Taliban and Islamic State group attacks, even suggesting the blundering was deliberate.

The escalation in violence comes as US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad returned to the region as part of efforts to convince the Taliban to end the 17-year war. — AFP