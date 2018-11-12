Malaysia not welcoming returning professionals? We’ll fix that, PM pledges

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean President Halimah Yaacob at The Istana in Singapore November 12, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — Malaysians, who are planning to serve the country after spending some years working abroad, may rest easy, as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad sought today to assure them that Putrajaya will reduce the barriers for their homecoming.

Speaking at a high tea with the Malaysian diaspora here, the prime minister said Putrajaya is aware that some of those who have migrated do not feel very welcomed, and face several barriers such as stifling bureaucracy and requirements involving the Malay language.

“The government of Malaysia must also understand that they should welcome these people back. Unfortunately, sometimes, people who come back aren’t very welcomed.

“They find Malaysia not too welcoming for them. This will be corrected. I promise this will be corrected by the new government,” the prime minister said to thunderous applause.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Dr Mahathir clarified that he was referring to, among others, complaints by well-qualified doctors who have faced difficulties in their attempts to integrate with the national healthcare system.

“We need to be a little more relaxed about these things. In other countries, even foreigners who have good qualifications are accepted by the country,” he told the press, alleging that Putrajaya places little value on such occupations, including researchers.

