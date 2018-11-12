Fahmi Reza escapes jail over Najib clown sketch

Fahmi Reza poses for pictures at the Ipoh High Court November 12, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 12 — The High Court here today reduced the sentenced for controversial cartoonist and graphic artist Mohd Fahmi Reza Mohd Zarin from one-month imprisonment and a RM30,000 fine to a RM10,000 fine after he was found guilty of posting a clown sketch of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak online.

Judge Datuk Mohd Radzi Harun said the prosecution had succeeded in proving the 40-year-old’s guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

“I have taken into consideration the judicial notice and witness testimonies, including the complainants and the accused himself, and found that the decision made by the Sessions Court judge here is accurate and therefore, will be maintained,” he said.

However, Mohd Radzi said he had decided to reduce Fahmi’s sentence as he was aware of the media report that the Ministry of Communication and Multimedia intends to amend Section 233(1)(a) of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998.

“The decision was also made based on the Sessions Court judgment in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, which freed Fahmi Reza after the prosecution withdrew the charges,” he said.

Fahmi had lodged an appeal with the High Court after the Sessions Court here sentenced him to one-month imprisonment and a RM30,000 fine, or a six-month jail term if he failed to pay the fine by February.

The political activist had previously paid the fine via a public crowdfunding campaign, but had yet to begin serving his sentence as he was awaiting the High Court decision.

Mohd Radzi then ordered that the RM20,000 be returned to Fahmi and advised him to use his talent for good deeds and to also set a good example for his social media followers.

The judge also suggested Fahmi use the RM20,000 to buy painting equipment and continue his activity of teaching the disabled and orphans.

Fahmi was charged with uploading false communication content on his Facebook page with the intention to offend other parties on February 8, 2016.

It was reported that the content was then viewed at a commercial address — Seraya Sdn Bhd, Batu 3, Jalan Jelapang, Ipoh — on the same date.

He was convicted under Section 233(1)(a) of the Multimedia and Communications Act 1998 with the penalty being a maximum fine up to RM50,000, one-year imprisonment or both.

Fahmi was represented by counsel Syahredzan Johan, while Malaysian Communication and Multimedia prosecution department head Mohd Sophian Zakaria represented the prosecution.