Get married and have kids, Dr M tells youths amid ageing population

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore for a pre-council meeting ahead of his official visit and the Asean Summit 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — Malaysian youths were told today to get married and procreate, as Putrajaya continue to worry about the nation turning into an aged population.

Answering questions from the crowd during a high tea with the Malaysian diaspora here, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad expressed his worry that the country’s population will turn into a reverse pyramid — with a small number of young people supporting the old.

“What we want to do is have more young people. So, go get married and have children,” Dr Mahathir replied to a question on his aspirations for the youths.

In the 1980s, Dr Mahathir had shocked everyone by stating his vision of the country having a population of 70 million in 100 years. The population then was just around 13 million people.

Malaysia’s population this year is 32.4 million, based on the latest data by the Department of Statistics.

