Under Armour wants you to be ‘Unstoppable’ with its latest addiction to the range

The Under Armour Unstoppable/MOVE collection is priced from RM339 to RM459. — Picture courtesy of Under Armour

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Under Armour are back with the new Unstoppable/MOVE collection that offers stylish, high-performance gear for those on the move.

The modern and distraction-free fit gear allows users to focus on their performance and it features fabric with horizontal and vertical fibres that create air pockets which trap warmth, keeping wearers cool when on the move without compromising on breathability.

Available for both men and women, the soft, knitted fabrics are stretchy, sweat wicking and dry quickly for insulation, yet are breathable and provide an airy feel.

For greater mobility and comfort, the collection which includes jackets, shorts, pants, vests and more is available in a four-way stretch fabric. The collection has also redefined and redeveloped the look of the modern hoodie with each minor detail from inside out.

Priced from RM339 to RM459, the Unstoppable/MOVE collection is available at the Under Armour Brand House or via the online store.