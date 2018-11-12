Dr M: Singapore more open to discuss water deal now

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a bilateral meeting at The Istana in Singapore November 12, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — The Singapore government is more open to discuss several recurring issues with Malaysia, including the water deal, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today following a bilateral talk with his counterpart Lee Hsien Loong earlier.

The prime minister said the Singapore government still opposes reviewing the water deal, but is now willing to argue its case rather than rejecting any talks outright.

“I think by and large he was quite accommodating. I think he’s much more open to discuss these things than before,” Dr Mahathir told the press after a high-tea event with the Malaysian diaspora here.

Dr Mahathir said officials from both sides will now start discussions on the matter.

He, however, refused to comment whether other issues such as the “crooked bridge” or the High-Speed Rail project would be discussed as well.

MORE TO COME