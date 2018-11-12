Choong Hann to start work with BAM on Thursday

Choong Hann was appointed as coaching director with the aim of helping the country win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) coaching director Wong Choong Hann will start work on Thursday to draft a preliminary training programme for shuttlers going to the 2020 Olympic Games.

BAM president Datuk Seri Norza Zakaria said Choon Hann, who is only supposed to start work in January, had shown high level of commitment in the preparation of the 2020 Olympiad-bound shuttlers.

“He has agreed to start work this Thursday (November 15). I feel that the sooner he starts, the better it would be as he can discuss the training programme with all the coaches.

“BAM also have to present the ‘Road to Olympic 2020’ programme to the National Sports Council (NSC) so that it is in line with the budget and restructuring of the Podium Programme, which were announced recently,” he told Bernama when met at Stadium Juara, Bukit Kiara here.

Choong Hann was appointed as coaching director with the aim of helping the country win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Choong Hann is a household name, thanks to his exploits, including holding the world number one ranking in the world at one time.

He was the country’s first men’s singles player to win a medal (silver) at the World Championships (in 2003) and he also helped the national team finish as runners-up twice in the Thomas Cup Finals in 1998 and 2002. — Bernama