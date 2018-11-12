MMEA rescues Singaporean diver who drifted off course

JOHOR BARU, Nov 12 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued a diver who drifted off course from Singaporean waters to Tanjung Pengelih, Kota Tinggi yesterday evening.

Johor Maritime operations deputy director, Capt Sanifah Yusof, said Mohd Ismail Sulong, 52, a Singaporean, was found some 2.2 nautical miles south of Tanjung Pengelih at 6.45pm, after his diving gear suffered damage during maintenance work at North Point Buoy.

“The operation to find him was launched after information was received from the Johor Port Authority (LPJ),” said Cap Sanifah in a statement today.

“Tankship, JM Sutera 5, spotted the diver after it had dropped anchor. It is believed the diver was carried by currents to local waters. He was pulled aboard and transferred by boat before being handed over to Singaporean authorities,” he added.

He said complaints, distress calls and crime alerts, especially in Johor waters, can be made to 999 or the Johor Maritime Operations Centre at 07-219 9404. — Bernama