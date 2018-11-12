EPF extends Mohamad Nasir’s term

Mohamad Nasir has held this role since April 15, 2013, and was due to retire on November 14. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), with the approval from the Ministry of Finance, has agreed to extend Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif’s term as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Investment) until December 31, 2019.

In a statement today, the EPF said the decision to extend his tenure was to ensure continuity in its investment division and enable a smooth succession plan.

Mohamad Nasir has held this role since April 15, 2013, and was due to retire on November 14.

His career in the EPF started in 1982 where he held several positions before being promoted as deputy chief executive officer for the provident fund’s investment division.

He previously held positions as state enforcement officer (1990-1995), senior research officer, manager and senior manager in the Investment and Economics Research Department (1995-2003) and general manager of the International Equity Investment Department (2009-2013).

Currently, Mohamad Nasir is a board member of Sime Darby Plantation Bhd, PLUS Malaysia Bhd, Yinson Holdings Bhd, BBCC Development Sdn Bhd, the Battersea Project Company Ltd and Yarra Park City Pty Ltd. — Bernama