PKR polls not over yet, Wan Azizah tells Azmin’s ‘jubilant’ camp

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today questioned the victory celebration among Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s supporters as the party polls are not over.

“I don’t know why (they are celebrating). We have yet to reach the end (of the poll),” she told reporters after launching the Astro Junior Championships U15 (Regional) badminton tournament, here.

Yesterday, several PKR leaders, including Haniza Talha and Dr Afifi Bahardin, the candidates for the Women’s and Youth chief post respectively, congratulated Azmin on retaining the deputy president’s post and thanked members who had voted for him.

Based on the party’s election committee (JPP) Twitter post at 10.30pm last night, Azmin has polled 70,550 votes to lead contender, Rafizi Ramli, by 3,956 votes.

It pointed out that the results were not official and did not include the 1,718 votes cast in Pensiangan, Sabah, and that of Julau branch in Sarawak, which was suspended on Saturday following allegations of e-voting hacking.

When asked about the Julau branch election re-run, Dr Wan Azizah said she was still waiting for a decision from JPP.

“I am waiting for JPP to make a decision. I am leaving that (to them) as we want the election to be conducted independently,” she added.