Relinquish IIUM presidency as soon as possible, Muhyiddin tells Maszlee

Education Minister Maszlee Malik delivers his speech at the International Islamic University Malaysia’s 34th convocation ceremony in Gombak November 10, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today he has told Maszlee Malik to resign as International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) president as soon as possible.

The Star reported that the education minister was told to relinquish the post as both PPBM and the Cabinet had decided that he should do so.

“A very clear decision has been made by the Cabinet. He (Maszlee) has responded by accepting it but has said he needs more time. I would rather advise that he resigns as soon as possible,” the PPBM president was quoted as saying.

“In the meantime, he should just find a suitable person to take over, because this is a firm decision made by the party and the government.

“I think Maszlee should know about it,” Muhyiddin added.

The Simpang Renggam MP’s appointment as IIUM president was roundly criticised, especially by student groups, as it went against Pakatan Harapan’s promise not to appoint politicians to manage universities.

The minister’s office said he has agreed to step down but is delaying the move until a replacement is found.