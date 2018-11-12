PAC to call in former auditor-general, says deputy chairman

A news portal reported Wong as saying Ambrin’s hearing date will be decided tomorrow. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Former auditor-general (A-G) Tan Sri Ambrin Buang will be called by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as it conducts its investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, said its deputy chairperson Wong Kah Woh.

Malaysiakini reported Wong as saying Ambrin’s hearing date will be decided tomorrow.

He also said the PAC will look into the cases raised in the Auditor-General’s Report, which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in August.

Earlier, on October 29, Wong announced in Parliament that the 1MDB report by the National Audit Department to the committee had been tampered with.

Ambrin subsequently denied any tampering had taken place and insisted the contents of the report, finished in 2016, were true.

The report was originally classified by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak under the Official Secrets Act 1972, and was subsequently declassified by Pakatan Harapan on May 15 following their victory in the 14th general election.