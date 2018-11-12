Police: Baby Zara showed signs of sexual abuse, died from blunt-force trauma to head

The baby girl was found to have tears on her hymen and anus, Kajang police said in a statement. ― AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — Nine-month-old Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal showed clear signs of sexual and physical abuse before her death last Friday, police confirmed today.

The baby girl, who has been dubbed Zara, was found to have tears on her hymen and anus, Kajang police said in a statement.

Two stitches were also found on her hymen.

A post-mortem report stated her cause of death as “blunt impact to the head”.

“The baby’s skull was cracked and there were bruises on the left and right side of her head. In addition, there were signs of sexual abuse on the baby. The hospital authorities are of the opinion that there are criminal elements in her death,” the police said.

Zara’s babysitter, 28, and her husband, 36, who is a barber, were arrested following her death last Friday.

Police said the man, who tested positive for methamphetamines, was remanded until tomorrow and his wife was released on bail as the couple has a one-year-old child.

Zara’s parents had hired the babysitter in September.

When her mother picked her up from the babysitter last Wednesday, Zara had breathing difficulties and was immediately brought to a clinic in Bandar Baru Bangi where she was referred to Serdang Hospital.

A police report lodged by a Serdang Hospital medical officer at 3.05pm last Wednesday said Zara was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital and cardiopulmonary resuscitation had to be performed on her.

Zara, who has a four-year-old brother, lived in the same Bandar Baru Bangi neighbourhood as the babysitter. She was buried in her parent’s village in Rantau Panjang yesterday.