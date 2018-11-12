Here’s a new featurette for Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Front Runner’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Front Runner’ that stars Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — With just slightly more than a week to go before its release, Sony Pictures has shared another new featurette from upcoming political thriller The Front Runner that stars Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga and J.K. Simmons.

Based on a true story, the film follows the rise and fall of charismatic politician Gary Hart (Jackman) who was running for President in 1988. His campaign was however derailed following news of his scandal with a model.

The film also stars Mamoudou Athie, Molly Ephraim, Steve Zissis, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak and Alfred Molina.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart (Jackman), who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race — events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage.”

The Front Runner is set for US release on November 21.