Respect the process, Anwar tells ‘victor’ Azmin

Anwar said Azmin should have properly waited for the PKR central election committee to officially announce the results. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali got a public chiding from incoming PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today for jumping the gun on his victory in defending his deputy presidency in their internal party leadership elections.

Anwar said Azmin should have properly waited for the PKR central election committee (JPP) to officially announce the results.

“He has his right [to announce], but he knows that the one who should announce it is the JPP. And we should respect the process,” Anwar told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

A jubilant Azmin had crowed over his win against challenger Rafizi Ramli for the party deputy presidency post through his Twitter account, although an official announcement by the JPP has yet to be made.

When asked on the possibility of a re-election in PKR Julau, Anwar said it depends entirely on the JPP.

“That is entirely on the JPP because they issued a statement some days back that there was a tampering of the tablets, so they have to explain,” said the Port Dickson MP.

Julau PKR has been hit with controversy after its membership spiked from 603 to 13,178.

Yesterday, JPP chief Datuk Rashid Din today said the Julau results are now on hold after police seized seven out of 76 tablets used in the voting.

Polls there were suspended on Saturday over claims that hackers broke into the system and injected malware that erased the e-voting application in the tablets, stole data and changed the passwords remotely.