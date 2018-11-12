Dr Afif to propose PKR election overhaul at youth congress

PKR deputy Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin speaks to reporters at the State Assembly Building in George Town November 12, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 12 — PKR outgoing deputy youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin will be proposing a motion during the PKR Youth Congress this Friday to reform the party’s election process.

He admitted at a press conference today that the controversies surrounding the recent party polls had tarnished the party’s image and the whole election process needed to be improved.

“The party’s whole election process needs to be reformed, not only the e-voting system, such as the direct voting process, how the candidates were nominated, how members are accepted and all other processes,” he said.

“We are now part of the ruling coalition, we need to be more relevant to survive the next general election and the elections after that,” he added.

Dr Afif said as a party founded on “reformasi” (reformation), PKR should be open to change when the need arises.

“If we are rigid, in the end we will become like Umno and Barisan Nasional, we must be able to change in accordance with what the people want,” he said.

He said if the party made mistakes, it must admit it and make changes to improve.

“Now that the elections are over and the results will soon be announced, our duty is to regroup and move forward,” he said.

Dr Afif, who is expected to win the party youth chief post, said the party needs to be strengthened by reforming the electoral process

“If we continue with this process, we will have a hard time to continue on especially when we are part of the ruling coalition now,” he said.

He said the direct democracy concept could give rise to manipulation as it allows non-active members to also vote.