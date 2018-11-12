PKNS: Uptown Shah Alam to be closed temporarily following early morning blaze

28 shops at the first and second block at Uptown Shah Alam were totally razed, while seven shops at the third block were 50 per cent burnt. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Khai S

SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — The ‘Uptown’ Shah Alam site will be closed temporarily to facilitate investigation on a fire which damaged 35 business lots at the night bazaar early today.

Selangor Development Corporation (PKNS) Corporate Communication manager Ishak Hashim said the corporation viewed the incident seriously and would take necessary action to facilitate investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

“PKNS will carry out repair work immediately after all issues pertaining to safety, wiring and building structure have been looked into.

“We will wait for report from teh relevant authorities before taking any action,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) senior fire superintendent I Mohd Rizal Buang, in a statement, said 39 firemen from the Shah Alam, Kota Anggerik and Subang Jaya stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.37am.

He said 28 shops at the first and second block were totally razed, while seven shops at the third block were 50 per cent burnt.

However, there was no report of a casualty in the incident.

Today’s fire at Uptown Shah Alam is the third since 2014, which damaged 196 shops, and the second was in 2016, involving four shops. — Bernama