Jeffrey Kitingan nearly booted out of Sabah assembly over ‘alternative budget’

Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan had mooted several ideas of how he would improve the Budget 2019, uttering the word 'alternative budget' several times. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — A verbal showdown occurred in the Sabah State Assembly sitting today when state Opposition Leader Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan tried to “table an alternative budget”.

In his debate speech, the Tambunan assemblyman had mooted several ideas of how he would improve the Budget 2019, uttering the word “alternative budget” several times, prompting Paginatan assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir, Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury and Kemabong assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar who told him to focus on the existing budget.

After Jeffrey continued, deputy speaker Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman finally stepped in and said that under the Standing Order, he could not debate on anything aside from the budget.

The Standing Order states that a member shall confine his observations to the subject under discussion and may not introduce irrelevant matters.

“Can I stop you there please, you can criticise but you cannot make an alternative budget. I have to stop you or else everyone will be talking about alternative budgets.

“Please refrain from saying alternative budget. Please withdraw it. You are alluding that the government is incompetent. Please, YB, please please please...,” he said.

In response, Jeffrey said that the deputy speaker was not being fair to him.

“I don’t see anything wrong. This is my turn to speak and I will not withdraw it because it is my right,” Jeffrey protested.

Ahmad, raising his voice, threatened to expunge the word from the hansard and remove Jeffrey if he did not withdraw his statement.

“By saying alternative budget you are suggesting an alternative government, were you not? It’s bad faith. Withdraw it or I have no alternative but to ask the bentara (sergeant-at-arms) to remove you.

“You are a YB, you represent your constituency, I am not denying you your right to be here and speak but you are alluding to the fact there is alternative government which there is none unless this House is dissolved.”

Jeffrey continued to protest while Apas assemblyman Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titigan tried to interject but was prevented by Ahmad who told him to sit down.

The exchange between Jeffrey and the Ahmad continued for about five minutes until Jeffrey eventually backed down in the hopes of continuing.

“You asked me to withdraw I said yes, now can I continue? It’s an explanation on how I can improve the budget that’s all,” he said.

Jeffrey later continued and was stopped with the Speaker saying he had used up 10 minutes earlier.

But Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that it was unfair to make a ruling to let him continue but then later pull back on it.

Jeffrey was eventually allowed to continue for another 10 minutes as long as he kept within the confines of the budget.

Earlier in his debate, Jeffrey proposed a budget of RM10.86 billion against a RM16.6 billion revenue and proposed each elected representative get RM5 million for development projects.