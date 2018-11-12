Sabah Umno denies flying some members going solo

Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — Sabah Umno today rubbished as rumours hearsay that some of its representatives will be exiting the party to become independent lawmakers.

Its state liaison chief Datuk Hajiji Noor insisted that all its members are loyalists and will not quit to become independent members aligned with the state Opposition coalition under the Gabungan Bersatu Sabah (GBS) umbrella.

“That issue does not arise at all because Umno is part of the GBS opposition bloc. There’s no question of coming and going... that’s not true,” he said.

But GBS secretary Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun did not discount that the party may see some movement in the future.

“I really cannot predict the future. Politics is a dynamic thing and they are constantly changing.

“Look at the recent polls... the trend has already changed. Things that once nobody wanted is now being wanted,” Masidi said.

He also said that there is also uncertainty as Tan Sri Musa Aman will be appealing against the High Court ruling dismissing his suit to be lawfully recognised as the Sabah chief minister instead of the incumbent Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Both Hajiji and Masidi said the state Opposition will be focused on debating the Budget this sitting, after most of their representatives abstained in the last two sittings.

“We will continue our fight. Several of our opposition members will take part in the debate on budget speech today,” said Hajiji, who is also Sulaman assemblyman.

Masidi, who is Karanaan assemblyman said that the GBS party members should start playing their role as an effective opposition.

“The main thing right now is for us to be grounded with all the people’s issues.

“We need to be realistic with all the issues and speak the truth without fear. It’s also about being able to be open to the real problems,” he said.