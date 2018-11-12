An extended look at Peter Jackson’s ‘Mortal Engines’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Peter Jackson’s fantasy adventure ‘Mortal Engines’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — Universal Pictures has released a extended look for Peter Jackson’s upcoming fantasy adventure Mortal Engines which offers more footage from the film.

Based on Philip Reeves’ novel, the film is set during a time where mankind has adapted a new way of living: Cities are now mobile to escape disasters and also move around to prey on one another.

Hera Hilmar plays lead character Hester Shaw and the film also stars Hugo Weaving, Robbie Sheehan, South Korean singer Jihae, Ronan Raftery, Leila George, Patrick Malahide and Stephen Lang.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Mortal Engines takes place hundreds of years after civilisation was destroyed by a cataclysmic event. A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw, is the only one who can stop London, which is now a giant city on wheels that tries to take down and conquer everything in its path. Hester is feral and is driven by the memory of her mother, who was murdered. She later joins forces with Tom Natsworthy, an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang, who is a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.”

Mortal Engines is set for US release on December 14.