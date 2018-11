An F/A-18E Super Hornet takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz October 29, 2016. A US-led coalition confirms that an American fighter jet has shot a Syrian warplane June 18, 2017. — Reuters pic

MANILA, Nov 12 — A US F/A 18 fighter jet crashed in the Philippine Sea today after experiencing mechanical trouble during routine operations, the Navy said in a statement.

Both pilots were immediately rescued and are in good condition, it said, adding that the crash was being investigated. — Reuters