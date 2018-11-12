At lunch with Dr M, Singapore’s Lee reminisces about Bidor’s 'wantan mee'

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at The Istana in Singapore November 12, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong recalled enjoying wantan noodles in Bidor, Perak as a child at the official lunch with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

Lee said his family went on regular trips to Cameron Highlands.

“We would drive up to Kuala Lumpur taking most of the day and break journey overnight staying at the railway hotel,” Lee said in his speech, referring to Station Hotel situated at the main railway station in the city.

Lee recalled that the noodle dish was topped with freshwater prawns from the state.

“Of course now there is the North-South Highway that is much faster, but the route is not quite as adventurous or scenic,” he added.

