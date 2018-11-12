Saudi crown prince meets British special envoy

Crown Prince Mohammed Salman giving a press conference in Riyadh on April 25, 2016. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Nov 12 — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman has discussed bilateral relations with British Prime Minister Theresa May’s special envoy, Simon McDonald, the Saudi Press Agency reported this morning.

McDonald’s talks in Riyadh comes as British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates this morning to press for an end to the war in Yemen and to urge Saudi leaders to cooperate with an investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. — Reuters