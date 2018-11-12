Ex-cop escapes death sentence for murder

Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin ordered the release of Kamarul Zaimi Kamaruddin and the former policeman, Mohamad Akir Abdul Aziz, after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — Two men, including a former police lance corporal, escaped the death sentence when the High Court here today acquitted and discharged them on a murder charge without calling for their defence.

Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin ordered the release of Kamarul Zaimi Kamaruddin, 38, who is unemployed, and the former policeman, Mohamad Akir Abdul Aziz, 29, after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against them.

In his brief judgment, Azmi said after studying the notes of proceeding and testimony of all witnesses, the court found there was no circumstantial evidence to show the two accused had committed the murder.

“The prosecution failed to establish a prima facie against the two accused. Hence, the court has no choice except to acquit and discharge them of the charge without calling for their defence,” he added.

Kamarul Zaimi and Mohamad Akir were charged with four others still at large with murdering a man, by the name of Imra Nazli Rusdi, 28, at a chicken coop near a playground at Pinggiran Sungai Long, Persiaran Sungai Long 1, Kajang near here, at 10.09am on April 4, 2015. — Bernama