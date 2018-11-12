Bursa ends mid-day in the red

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 349 to 251, while 299 counters were unchanged, 952 untraded and 31 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in the red today as investors remained uneasy about the global risk asset markets following the heavy sell-off on Wall Street last Friday.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.30 points easier at 1,702.79 from last Friday’s close of 1,708.09.

The index opened 4.01 points weaker at 1,704.08.

Market breadth was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 349 to 251, while 299 counters were unchanged, 952 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Volume stood at 868.19 million units valued at RM541.46 million.

A dealer said investor sentiment remained fragile after the three major stock indices on Wall Street lost ground on Friday, as declining oil prices and further weakness in data out of China, sparked fears of a global economic slowdown.

“The US Federal Reserve, which has kept its forecast for the fourth interest rate hike at year-end, despite leaving the interest rate unchanged within a range of 2 per cent to 2.25 per cent last Thursday, also triggered the risk-off attitude of investors,” he said.

Meanwhile, for Bursa on the technical front, Kenanga Research said despite the losses, the short-term uptrend was still intact , while the relative strength index and stochastic indicators were still within a healthy position.

“Should market sentiment improve, key levels of resistances to look for are at the 1,740 and 1,760-levels, while immediate support levels to watch for are 1,680 and 1,650, where a break below these will be deemed highly negative,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank lost eight sen to RM9.21, Public Bank declined six sen to RM24.64, Tenaga shed 18 sen to RM14.82, while Petronas Chemicals and CIMB were unchanged at RM9.59 and RM5.57 respectively.

Sapura Energy remained the most actively— traded counter throughout the morning session, inching up half-a-sen to 38 sen, followed by Tatt Giap which increased 2.5 sen to 23.5 sen, Seacera improving one sen to 27 sen, Panpages bagging half-a-sen to 26 sen, while Borneo Oil was flat at five sen.

BAT led the losers list by falling RM1.02 to RM36.88, Amway shrank 40 sen to RM6.60, Time Dotcom eased 30 sen to RM7.55, LPI slipped 28 sen to RM16.32 and Tasek was 20 sen lower at RM5.30.

The FBM Emas Index was down 42.77 points at 11,803.49, the FBMT 100 Index slid 45.21 points to 11,642.92 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 50.02 points to 11,961.67.

The FBM 70 dipped 88.12 points to 13,757.87, while the FBM Ace Index was up 12.21 points at 4,944.81.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index slumped 47.05 points to 17,152.05 and the Plantation Index slipped 38.33 points to 7,324.40.But, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.07 of-a-point to 173.37. — Bernama