Sailo programmes a reason aid not reaching B40 households, deputy minister says

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the government was now looking at ways to ensure all aid and infrastructural development could be better and more comprehensively implemented by all agencies. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The implementation of social security network programmes which are conducted sailo as well as the loose selection of target groups by various agencies were among the reasons aid for low-income households (B40) is not effective, said Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today that these were among the issues hampering the effort to increase the income and social status of the B40 group especially those in rural areas.

As such, he said, the government was now looking at ways to ensure all aid and infrastructural development could be better and more comprehensively implemented by all agencies.

He added that the government also had several major strategies to increase the household income of the B40 group, including developing human capital and energy use by reducing the drop-out rate of students in this group.

“The government will increase high skills training and education, increase the use of information and communications technology, as well as draw investments into B40 areas so as to create job and better income opportunities,” he said when replying to a question from Datuk Mansor Othman (PKR-Nibong Tebal) today.

Mohd Radzi added that the government will increase integrated entrepreneurial efforts such as capacity and capability development, community and social-based ventures and encourage on-line entrepreneurs.

The government will also increase wealth-ownership by encouraging the participation of the B40 group in investments such as Amanah Saham Wawasan, while being committed to bringing the development gap between regions. — Bernama