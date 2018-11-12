Umie Aida given advice by sister Erma Fatima

Datin Seri Ummi Aida (right) with her sisters Erma Fatima (left), Betty (rear) and their mother Asmah Mohd Ali. — Picture via Instagram @ermafatima

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — Recently crowned Best Film Actress at Anugerah Skrin 2018 Datin Seri Umie Aida was given some advice by her sister Erma Fatima before making her directorial debut.

Popular director and actress Erma wrote on her Instagram that a director must choose filming locations wisely and not because it is a comfortable place.

“These are several conditions for you, @umieaida9. Don’t only pick places that are comfortable for you.

“Directors must be able to withstand the hot weather and not be confined in air-conditioned places.

“And directors must be enthusiastic for the whole process, and not only for the first two days,” Erma wrote.

Erma also shared a video of a drama she is completing that Umie will direct called Lelaki Melayu Terakhir.

“A director must not only sit in front of the monitor and yell ‘action’ or ‘cut’.

“There is much more to being a directer than that.

“You really have to be ready for this role.”