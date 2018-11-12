Viral pictures of SMART Tunnel flooding untrue, minister says

Khalid Samad said the flash flood which engulfed parts of KL was in part due to the city’s clogged drainage system, caused by development construction works. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Pictures allegedly of the SMART Tunnel flooding which went viral on social media is untrue, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said today.

He said the pictures had nothing to do with what actually happened.

“I understand the Tunnel’s authorities will soon release a statement on the matter,” Khalid said to reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the flash flood which engulfed parts of KL was in part due to the city’s clogged drainage system, caused by development construction works.

“I have just returned from a meeting with the mayor at City Hall, where he shared the pictures of the flooding with me.

“To this we will be taking action to determine all clogging issues will be managed, and to ensure contractors around KL will not repeat this matter again,” Khalid said.

Although still awaiting a full report from the Meteorological Department, he said based on the available information at hand, yesterday’s rainfall was ‘extraordinary’.

“Over two hours of rainfall resulted in the clogging. Considering the drainage system have been upgraded to withstand extreme flood levels and its design able to last for a century, this is something.

“Practically speaking it is difficult for us to maintain control 24 hours a day, given the numerous development projects in and around the city. As such we may consider levying punitive fines upon contractors guilty of clogging up the drainage system,” Khalid said.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said her ministry will also go through existing legislation as well as strengthen enforcement.

“This way we can ensure all parties involved will not be careless when doing their development projects, and avoid such instances in the future,” she told reporters.