Amanah: Oktoberfest fine as long as Muslims not part of it

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said today his party had no objections to the Oktoberfest celebration taking place as long as it did not involve Muslims.

He was commenting on a report that the Sabah Amanah had protested to the Oktoberfest celebration in Sandakan last Saturday because it had hurt the sensitivities of Muslim residents there.

“We are not against the staging of the Oktoberfest event.

“We only do not want Muslims to attend and that the event should be held in orderly manner,” said Khalid to reporters after officiating the launch of the selection of Kuala Lumpur as a World Book Capital in 2020.

Sabah Parti Amanah Negara chairman Haris Alimudin was quoted as saying that he regretted the decision by Sandakan Municipal Council for allowing the event to be held in an open area as the Council did not respect the sensitivities of the rakyat particularly Muslims.

He also demanded Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal personally look into the matter, claiming state support of the event may cause a backlash of support among voters for the ruling Parti Warisan Sabah government.

However, following uproar over Saturday’s Sandakan Oktoberfest, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office Arifin Asgali apologised on Facebook for allowing the event to take place without his knowledge, and pledged to oppose similar programmes if they were to be held publicly in the future.