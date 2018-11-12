Don’t stop criticising previous BN govt, Anwar tells Pakatan

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Pakatan Harapan leaders should not stop criticising the previous Barisan Nasional administration, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

This is following Council of Eminent Persons (CEP) chairman Tun Daim Zainuddin’s statement on Thursday, who said that the ruling government should stop pointing fingers and blaming the previous government and instead focus on delivering its promises.

“Daim’s point is correct that it should not be an obsession because people want to know what is next...What are the plans for the present and the future.

“But that should not stop us from expressing our view or coming out with new evidence,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, today.

