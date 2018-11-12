Umno reps continuously receiving ‘proposals’ to quit party, sec-gen claims

Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today Umno representatives are continuously being approached and “proposed” by other parties to jump ship.

He said he is facing a difficult time ensuring the party remains intact, as many have made the decision to leave Umno and join ruling party Pakatan Harapan.

“The current situation in Umno now is that our representatives are constantly being ‘proposed’. I keep receiving information continuously of people approaching our MPs and also our state assemblymen and some of them have already made up their mind and cross over.

“I am having a tough time as the secretary-general to keep everybody together,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, today.

