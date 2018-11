Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said once ready, the blueprint would then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval. — Picture by Abdul Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The blueprint to drive the third national car project will be presented to the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in two weeks.

Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said once ready, the blueprint would then be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

He said a deadline for its vendor development programme application submission would also be established, once the blueprint is completed. — Bernama