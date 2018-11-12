Time for ‘reconciliation’, Tian Chua says after divisive PKR election

Tian Chua congratulated Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for successfully defending the party deputy presidency, and said that his challenger Rafizi Ramli should be complemented for efforts to 'complete the party democratic process.' ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12— It is time for reconciliation between the different factions in PKR now that the party elections are over, vice-president Chua Tian Chang has said on the heels of one of the most divisive party polls ever.

Chua said although there are still some “discrepancies” and vote count disputes, the entire process of the party elections are over.

“By this stage, all of us should ‘wind down’ and start to reconcile. We must return to one family,” he said in a statement.

Chua also congratulated Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for successfully defending the party deputy presidency, and said that his challenger Rafizi Ramli should be complemented for efforts to “complete the party democratic process.”

“I believe the new leadership will appoint him a role and certainly the party values his contribution,” he said, referring to Rafizi.

Azmin will most likely retain his PKR post, following the conclusion of the party’s Sarawak election.

The economic affairs minister won the support of most branches in Malaysia’s largest state yesterday, even discounting Julau, where voting was suspended on Saturday over allegations of hacking, which is now the subject of a police investigation.

Unofficial results show Azmin now has 3,365 votes against 1,606 votes obtained by his challenger Rafizi Ramli.