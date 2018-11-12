Cabinet to reshuffle? Rumours, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng was among the earliest members of the new Mahathir Cabinet under the Pakatan Harapan government, taking his oath of office on May 21. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today dismissed speculation that the federal Cabinet would be changed soon, barely half a year after being sworn in.

“I have not heard of this in-Cabinet or internal reshuffle.

“Again, this could be mere speculation and rumours. But even if there is any basis, eventually it is the prime minister who decides,” he said in an interview with radio station BFM this morning when asked to clarify “market speculations” on the matter.

Lim, a first time federal minister after being in the Opposition, was among the earliest members of the new Mahathir Cabinet under the Pakatan Harapan government, taking his oath of office on May 21.

A large number of the 29-member Cabinet are also fresh faces and many have come under public criticism for perceived missteps.

“I think my colleagues are doing well, as best as they can under the circumstances. But this is not my court, this is the prime minister’s court,” Lim said, referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

