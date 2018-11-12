Musa Aman on medical leave, Sabah Speaker tells state assembly

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman has been embroiled in a legal battle for the chief ministership since GE14. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 12 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is on medical leave, Sabah Speaker Datuk Syed Abas Syed Ali told the state assembly today.

Syed Abas said that Musa — who is Sungai Sibuga Assemblyman — had applied for a leave of absence from the current sitting to table the State budget for 2019.

“I’ve excused him from this sitting due to his health problems,” he said in his preamble after telling the House he had witnessed Musa taking his oath as State Assemblyman last September 5.

Musa has been absent from all four sittings so far including an emergency assembly on June 11, followed by a sitting on July 2 and one more on August 13.

Musa has been embroiled in a legal battle for the chief ministership since GE14. Last Wednesday, a High court decision dismissed his suit to render Shafie’s swearing in as chief minister as unconstitutional and void.

Musa had said he would appeal the decision with the Court of Appeal.

Musa flew in to Kota Kinabalu from Kuala Lumpur ahead of the court decision and was in the state during the first day of the sitting last Friday but left Sabah on Saturday.