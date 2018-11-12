Watch more footage from Taron Egerton’s ‘Robin Hood’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Robin Hood’ that stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 12 — With its release date creeping up, Lionsgate has released another new clip for Robin Hood that offers yet a bit more footage from the film.

Taron Egerton stars as Robin of Loxley and he teams up with Jamie Foxx as his ally Little John to stand up against the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn).

The film also stars Jamie Dornan as Will Scarlet, Eve Hewson as Maid Marion, Tim Minchin as Friar Tuck and Paul Anderson as Guy of Gisborne.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.”

Robin Hood is set for US release on November 21.