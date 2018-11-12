In Kedah, Guar Cempedak rep quits Umno

Kedah state assembly speaker Datuk Ahmad Kasim said Ku Abd Rahman (pic) had submitted a letter about his decision to become an independent assemblyman yesterday. — Picture via Facebook/Ku Abd Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Guar Cempedak state assemblyman Datuk Ku Abd Rahman Ku Ismail today announced his exit from Umno after being a party member for just two years.

Berita Harian reported that the announcement was made by the Kedah state assembly speaker Datuk Ahmad Kasim at the 14th session of the DUN’s third meeting of the first term at Wisma Darul Aman.

He said Ku Abd Rahman had submitted a letter about his decision to become an independent assemblyman yesterday.

Ku Abd Rahman had served as a state executive councillor during the previous administration of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.