Kuchar survives scare to end golf title drought

Matt Kuchar with the winner's trophy after winning the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico November 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 — Matt Kuchar survived a late scare to clinch his first title in four years yesterday with a one-shot victory at the US PGA Tour's Mayakoba Classic in Playa del Carmen.

The 40-year-old American, who had started the final round with a four-shot lead, squeezed home ahead of New Zealand's Danny Lee after posting a two-under-par 69.

Lee had surged up the leaderboard after a six-under-par 65 to ramp up the pressure on Kuchar at the Camaleon Golf Club Course.

Kuchar looked to be comfortably on course for the win after two birdies and seven pars on the front nine saw him reach the turn at two under.

A long birdie putt from off the green at the 11th followed by a further birdie at the 13th left the world number 40 cruising towards the title at 24 under.

But back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th, and Lee's final round, left Kuchar only one shot clear heading to the 18th.

Kuchar, however, was not about to be denied his first win since 2014 and he duly parred the par-four 18th to secure the victory.

Lee meanwhile was left to rue a costly bogey on the 15th hole which ultimately cost him a share of the lead and a possible playoff.

The bogey was the only blemish on a round that included seven birdies, leaving him 21 under for the tournament with a 72-hole aggregate 263.

JJ Spaun and Richy Werenski finished three off the lead on 19 under after their closing rounds. Spaun carded a closing 65 while Werenski posted a 67 for a share of third place.

Brice Garnett was a shot back on 18 under while Scott Piercy was Sunday's biggest mover after carding a nine-under-par 62 which saw him vault up the leaderboard into a four-way tie for sixth at 17 under. — AFP