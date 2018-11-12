Fire destroys 35 shops in ‘Uptown’ Shah Alam

39 firemen from the Shah Alam, Kota Anggerik and Subang Jaya stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.37am. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Khai S

SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — Thirty-five shops at a night bazaar in ‘Uptown’ Shah Alam at Section 24 here were destroyed in a fire early today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) senior fire superintendent I Mohd Rizal Buang said 39 firemen from the Shah Alam, Kota Anggerik and Subang Jaya stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 5.37am.

“When they arrived, the fire was at its peak, but there was no report of a casualty. We were informed that the Uptown operation ended at 4am.

“A total of 28 shops at the first and second block were totally razed, while seven shops at the third block were 50 per cent burnt,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Rizal said the fire was controlled at about 5.50 am and the department was investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred in the incident.

Today’s fire at Uptown Shah Alam is the third since 2014, which damaged 196 shops, and the second was in 2016, involving four shops. — Bernama